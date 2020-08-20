Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

ACM opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aecom by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

