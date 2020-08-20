Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.