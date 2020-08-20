Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.48.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.