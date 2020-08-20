Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $185.00 at Guggenheim

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $158.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $2,137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 133.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

