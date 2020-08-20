Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.48.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

