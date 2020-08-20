Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.39 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.39 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.48.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

