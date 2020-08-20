Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.48.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,743 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

