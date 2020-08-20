ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ADTRAN by 107.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

