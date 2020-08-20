5,395 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

