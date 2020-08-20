36,399 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

