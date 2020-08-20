2,140 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 177.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

