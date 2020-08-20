2,087 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of NKE opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $109.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

