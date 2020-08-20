20,426 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 387.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

