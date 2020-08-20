13,300 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Middleby by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Middleby by 37.4% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

