Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to “Buy”

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAMXF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

