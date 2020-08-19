Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.72. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

