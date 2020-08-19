Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. US Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USX. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $515.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.34. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,388. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

