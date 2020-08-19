Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $5.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $5.22. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.14 to $22.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.61 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

