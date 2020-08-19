Yum! Brands, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

