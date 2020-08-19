Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 156,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $40,725.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

