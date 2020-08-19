Xylem Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

XYL stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Xylem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

