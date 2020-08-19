Wings 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,263.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $86,263.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars.

