William Blair Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ENS opened at $73.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

