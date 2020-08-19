William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QGEN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,740.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qiagen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

