Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

