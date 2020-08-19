Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.