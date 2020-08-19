Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.
Shares of WMT opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
