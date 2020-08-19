Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.97.

Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

