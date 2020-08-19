vSlice (VSL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a market cap of $51,474.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00139271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.01792606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00191321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

