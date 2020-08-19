VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,072 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware by 212.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

