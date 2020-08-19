VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head to Head Review

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. VICI Properties pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 1 13 0 2.93 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

VICI Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 46.09% 4.80% 2.77% Alexander’s 22.43% 19.61% 3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $894.80 million 13.71 $545.96 million $1.48 15.53 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.87 $60.08 million $19.47 13.35

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Alexander’s on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.