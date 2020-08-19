Viacoin Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $115,357.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00532849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,387 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.