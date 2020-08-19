VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.85. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

