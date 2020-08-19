Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $222.32.

