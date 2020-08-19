Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Up 121.3% in July

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the July 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,977,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

