VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 178.4% in July

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the July 15th total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

