US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETRN. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

ETRN stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $128,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

