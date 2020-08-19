US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

