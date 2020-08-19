US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.50.

Enbridge stock opened at C$43.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.59. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a PE ratio of 46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

