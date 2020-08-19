United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €37.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €37.50 ($44.12) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.26 ($46.19).

United Internet stock opened at €41.21 ($48.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.17. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €41.21 ($48.48).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

