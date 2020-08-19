Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

