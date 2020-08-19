Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
