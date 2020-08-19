Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Shares Down 2.1%

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.43, 3,391 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

