TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AND. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$35.25 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

AND stock opened at C$42.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.65. The firm has a market cap of $470.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.