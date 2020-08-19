TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$36.25

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.25 to C$36.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TSE:AND’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$42.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and a PE ratio of 52.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. TSE:AND has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$43.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

