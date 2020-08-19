Truist Securiti Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

SWN stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

