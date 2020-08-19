Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

TRV opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

