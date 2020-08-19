Travala.com One Day Volume Tops $2.51 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00012606 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $59.45 million and $2.51 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,739,389 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

