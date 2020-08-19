TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

