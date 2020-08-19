Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 4.4%

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, 106,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 538,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.25 target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.44.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

