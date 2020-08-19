ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €5.10 ($6.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

FRA:TKA opened at €6.29 ($7.40) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.87. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

