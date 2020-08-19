The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNLVF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNLVF stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

